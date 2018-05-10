Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are announcing a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting last week in Cobbs Creek.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect last seen on the 6000 block of Walton Street.

He is described as a black male, medium-build, with a goatee, who was seen wearing a “Hollister” sweatshirt.

He is wanted for allegedly shooting a 30-year-old man in the neck on the evening of May 3, near Catherine and 60th Streets.

If you have information, police would like to hear from you.