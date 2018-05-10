Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a suspect is in custody after a high school is on lockdown over reports of a man pointing a gun at students in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia.

Authorities say they received a call from school police about an armed man pointing a gun at students at George Washington High School on the 10000 block of Bustleton Avenue.

The school was placed on lockdown as police searched the premises.

Police say a suspect is in custody but no gun was found. They are speaking with the suspect to determine what he had.

The lockdown has been lifted.

No injuries have been reported.

