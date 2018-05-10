Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man wrongfully accused of shooting at a Philadelphia police officer will receive $10 million after being wrongfully arrested and imprisoned for more than three years.

Robert Levant, who represents Khanefah Boozer, spoke with reporters with his client present on Thursday.

“I really believe that this jury verdict is about the facts in this case because they were so egregious but I think it’s important that the conscience of our city and our nation is thinking about these matters,” Levant said. “Social media does help to share the message when these things do happen. Though, I wouldn’t connect it to Starbucks but I would certainly say that in a positive way people are conscious of the potential problems that exist in the criminal justice system if cases are not handled properly.”

A civil verdict was reached against a city cop who falsely testified against Boozer, 33, who maintained his innocence throughout his ordeal.

Boozer was wrongfully identified as the man who fired a gun out of a car in 2011 after they did not properly investigate and did not recover a weapon, shell casing or bullet.

A jury acquitted Boozer in 2014.