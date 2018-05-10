PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wherever kids are at play, parenting styles are at work.

“We were more laid back parents,” said Judy Insogna of Scranton.

“I’d say stern, but fair,” added Neil Davis of Philadelphia.

“They never gave us a reason not to trust them,” said Al Insogna.

“Not a helicopter parent, but definitely there,” said Nazanin Silver.

In Philadelphia’s Seger Park, adult supervision is required, but should that be the case? That’s the question after Utah passed a “free range parenting” law.

The legislation, which went into effect this week, does not specify age range. It simply prevents parents from being prosecuted for allowing their child to do things on their own, from playing at the park to walking home from school.

“I definitely don’t agree with that in today’s society,” said Silver.

“I think it depends on the child,” said Davis.

“I think the name makes you feel uncomfortable,” said Brandi Davis, a certified parenting coach, who has worked with a wide range of families.

She says the phrase “free range” makes it sound like no one is watching.

Was it a matter of time? https://t.co/yh61f373qK — Nicole Brewer (@Nicole_Brewer) May 9, 2018

“With the free-range parenting, you know where your kids are. You know where they’re headed. Neglect would be if you had no idea where your children were,” said Davis.

Davis supports the idea of giving kids more freedom, so long as they’ve earned it and suggests starting out slowly, setting limits and encouraging your child to first go out in groups.

“It’s a matter of safety,” said Neil Davis.

“That’s the number one priority.”