TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Wawa is being sued by a family in New Jersey over burns they allege their 3-year-old daughter sustained when a cashier knocked over a cup of hot water at the checkout.

The federal suit, filed Monday, claims the store dispenses water at a “highly dangerous temperature.”

David Mazie, an attorney for the family, released a video of the April 25 spill in Neptune. It shows the clerk bagging the family’s purchases, and accidentally knocking over a water bottle, which then hits and topples the cup of hot water.

The child can be seen jumping and writhing in seeming pain.

Mazie says the girl was taken to a hospital with second and third-degree burns.

Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce says she can’t comment on litigaiton, but adds the company is “devastated” by what happened.

The lawsuit seeks more than $150,000 in damages.

