By Alexandria Hoff
Filed Under:Local TV

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Camden County are investigating the death of a young child on Thursday night.

A woman who lives on Marcia Court in Gloucester Township tells CBS3 that earlier in the day a child’s mother became frantic when she was unable to call 911 due to a phone issue.

The neighbor said both her and the mother performed CPR on the child until emergency crews arrived. Neighbors say they believe the child to be between one and two years old.

hoff raw gloucester twp death frame 20596 Death Of Toddler Under Investigation In Camden

Credit: CBS3

Another resident of the block said that the family who lives in the home was visible in the community and by all accounts loving.

“This is a peaceful street we’ve been here 40 years, this is the first time anything like this happened here. By all accounts they seemed to be devoted always going on trips with the kids, you would see them playing out here in the street, its shocking,” said Mark Nerone, who lives on the block.

Police have not released any information on how the child died.

 

