PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Community Bail Fund posted bail Thursday for 18 African-American women they say were held on an “unaffordable basis.”

The event and rally at City Hall called the “Mamas Day Bail Out” is part of a national movement pushing for bail reform.

mamas day bail out Advocates Bail Out 18 Women On ‘Mamas Day Bail Out’

Credit: (CBS3)

Organizers want to see an end to cash bail and pre-trial detention for people who can’t afford to pay.

The group says African-American women and their families are particularly affected by unaffordable bail.

