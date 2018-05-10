Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Community Bail Fund posted bail Thursday for 18 African-American women they say were held on an “unaffordable basis.”

The event and rally at City Hall called the “Mamas Day Bail Out” is part of a national movement pushing for bail reform.

Organizers want to see an end to cash bail and pre-trial detention for people who can’t afford to pay.

The group says African-American women and their families are particularly affected by unaffordable bail.