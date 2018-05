Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least one person was injured after a car overturned onto a building in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.

The accident happened on the 5400 block of Oxford Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Video from Chopper 3 shows two other cars appearing to be damaged.

The fire department says a man in his 50s was transported to Einstein Medical Center.

His condition is not known.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.