BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A young couple murdered in their Bucks County home will be laid to rest today.

Authorities: Daniel Mooney, Person Of Interest In Churchville Double Murder Of Tyler And Christina Roy, Found Dead

The funeral service for Tyler and Christina Roy will take place Wednesday morning at St. Albert the Great in Huntingdon Valley.

The medical examiner says the two were stabbed to death and then shot last week in their Churchville home.

MaST Community Charter Students On Their Way To Graduating Twice This Year

Police say the suspect, 26-year-old Daniel Mooney later died of a drug overdose.

Investigators have found no connection between Mooney and the Roys.