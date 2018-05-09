Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WARSAW, Poland (CBS) — A truck spilled tons of liquid chocolate after overturning on a Polish highway on Wednesday.

Video shows images of an overturned truck surrounded by brown chocolate covering six lanes on the highway.

Officials said the liquid chocolate was solidifying on the roadway as it cooled and large amounts of hot water is needed to clear it away.

“Even oil stains are easier and quicker to remove than smeared chocolate,” said Bogdan Kowalski, a senior brigadier with the Spluca fire brigade in western Poland.

According to local reports, the driver was taken to a hospital with a broken arm.

No one else was hurt in the accident.