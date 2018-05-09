Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — How an exotic East Asian tick migrated to the United States remains a mystery.

The Center for Vector Biology at Rutgers University, the Hunterdon County Department of Health, and the National Veterinary Services Laboratory, NVSL, in Ames, Iowa confirm that in November 2017 the exotic tick, (Haemaphysalis longicornis), also known as the Longhorned or bush tick, was found on a farm in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

Officials say this was the first time the bush tick has been documented in the United States.

Immediate steps were taken to eradicate the tick from the property and the animals in and around it.

The test done conducted on the tick did not reveal any tickborne diseases.

CDC ‘Ticks’ Off Twitter With Photo Of Poppyseed Muffin With Ticks

Surveillance continued throughout the winter and the NVSL confirmed on April 17, 2018, that the tick successfully survived the winter and could have become established in New Jersey.

Local, state and federal animal health and wildlife officials, along with the Center for Vector Biology at Rugters University, are working to eliminate the bush tick and contain it from spreading further.

State and USDA employees plan to work with the public to determine if the tick the pest has spread to new areas. They also plan to educate the public about protecting livestock and pets from this tick.