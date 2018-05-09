Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dramatic rescue as a officers save a man from his burning car in North Jersey.

Police in Roselle Park found the driver slumped over the steering wheel and quickly dragged him to safety.

Investigator believe he fell asleep inside of the running vehicle. They think he may have been accidentally pressing on the gas, causing the engine to overheat and catch fire.

Authorities say the man is expected to make a full recovery.

