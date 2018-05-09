By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under:Glenside, InstaStory, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

GLENSIDE, Pa. (CBS) — Two very talented individuals turned their love of puppetry into a very successful business in Montgomery County.

Iconic Jersey Shore Diner The Circus Drive-In Closed, Demolished

Co-founders Marc Petrosino and Michael Latini not only know how to build puppets but they also sculpt them.

For more information on Monkey Boys Productions in Wyncote, visit http://monkeyboysproductions.com/workshops/.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch