PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds hit the road in our region for the police unity tour, including one woman who biked in memory of her father.

The unity ride began near the airport. They twisted and turned about the roads of Delaware County on a spectacular bright spring morning.

Melissa McNamara was riding in memory of her father who was killed in the line of duty in 2002.

He was Dennis McNamara, an Upper Darby Township police officer gone but not forgotten.

This was Melissa’s first year riding.

“He would love it. This was definitely his thing. He loved being outdoors. If he was still here, he’d be a part of this every year,” she said.

Officer McNamara’s family on the force encouraged Melissa to ride.

“When I was going, I got a couple high fives in there, it was a good time, I was lucky I didn’t tip over. It’s been a rough few years, for police, and feeling the support that the community supports us, it is an amazing feeling,” said McNamara.

The unity ride took a break at Rose Tree Park where Delaware County’s fallen officers were remembered by name.

“And he would love this, she was just like him,” said Diane McNamara, who was there to greet her daughter.

I am just so proud of her. I know this was hard but she just tries and keeps going and going,” Diane added.