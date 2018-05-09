PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a man who gunned down a 44-year-old man as he was leaving a Chinese takeout on his bike in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers responded to Woodland Avenue near 54th Street just before 12:30 a.m. They found the victim lying in the street next to his bike. He was shot at close range in the arm, leg, stomach and back, but was responsive. Medics rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where at last check, he was in critical condition.

Witnesses told police the man had just gotten food from the Great Taste Chinese restaurant and was on his bike when he got into an argument with another man. The man pulled out a gun, opened fire at least five times, and ran away.

“Witnesses say that the shooter then ran north on Conestoga from Woodland Avenue,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “He’s described as a male in his 20’s, 5 feet 8 inches. He’s wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.”

Investigators will be reviewing surveillance footage from police and private cameras in the area.