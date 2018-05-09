Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are working to obtain one of 13 new grower-processor permits for medical marijuana.

Philadelphia did not get a permit when the state last issued licenses.

Pennsylvania allows processed marijuana, like oils and inhalers, to be sold to patients. They must have a prescription from an approved doctor, and one of 17 specific medical conditions.