Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are working to obtain one of 13 new grower-processor permits for medical marijuana.

Philadelphia did not get a permit when the state last issued licenses.

Police Searching For Suspects In Lower Southampton Township Road Rage Incident

Pennsylvania allows processed marijuana, like oils and inhalers, to be sold to patients. They must have a prescription from an approved doctor, and one of 17 specific medical conditions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch