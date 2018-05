Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mother’s Day is Sunday and it’s adding up to be one of the most expensive on record.

According to the National Retail Federation, $23.1 billion will be spent on mom.

Crews Rescue Kitten Stuck Five Days In Underground Pipe

The spending includes $4.6 billion on jewelry, more than $2 billion on flowers and almost $2 billion on spa days!