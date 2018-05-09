BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Lower Southampton Township are searching for a man and woman after authorities say they opened fire on a driver who honked a horn at them.

Right now, the biggest clue police have is video of the suspect’s car captured by a surveillance camera.

“Maybe a KIA, maybe a Camry, something like that,” said Police Chief Ted Krimmel with the Lower Southampton Police Department. “Be careful with strangers, you never know who you’re messing with.”

Krimmel said that the pair were stopped at an intersection at Old Bristol Rd. and Bridgetown Pike around 11 o’clock Tuesday morning. That’s when a man in another car behind beeped his horn, urging them to make the right turn.

“The victim didn’t do anything wrong, other than, ‘Hey it’s time to go,’” Krimmel said.

Krimmel says that only angered the two.

They let the man who beeped drive in front of them, then gave him the finger and started following him, even into this neighborhood by Prospect and East Myrtle Avenues. That’s where people nearby suddenly heard gunfire.

“Thought, ‘Was that a gun shot?’ Didn’t think it was a gunshot because were in a residential neighborhood,” said Mark Wilkins.

As the shooter’s car sped away, Wilkins saw the victim get out of his car and found a bullet hole in the rear passenger-side door.

“He was shook up, you could tell he was shook up. He was walking back and forth with his hands in the air,” he said.

Police are urging anyone with information to call them.

Officers think a woman was driving the car and a man in the passenger seat fired the gun. But right now, authorities do not know who they are.