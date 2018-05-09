Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An animal rescue team from Los Angeles traveled all the way to South Carolina to help save a kitten in need.

The five-week old kitten spent five days stuck 43-feet below ground in a 4-inch pipe.

kitten Crews Rescue Kitten Stuck For Five Days In Underground Pipe

credit: cbs3

The animal’s cries caught the attention of a homeowner nearby, who then reached out to several animal rescues.

That’s where the Los Angeles group comes in.

Fifteen hours after they got the call, the team along with the help of a plumber, freed the feline.

The kitten is now doing well.

