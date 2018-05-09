Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) — Police arrested Mark Anthony Morrow of North Wales, Pennsylvania in connection with a neglect and cruelty to animals case.

Hatboro police say Morrow, 48, faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animal and 116 counts of neglect of animal and cruelty to an animal.

Police say they responded to a call of a foul odor, animal urine and feces coming from a home on Byberry Avenue in Hatboro on Friday.

When police returned to the home with a search warrant on Saturday they found a total of 116 cats in the garage with Morrow who police believe was renting and staying there.

Hatboro Borough Police Chief James Gardner called the conditions “deplorable,” adding that it’s “the worst the department has encountered under such circumstances.”

Gardner says that the floors and debris inside the garage were virtually covered in animal waste.

All cats were taken by the Montgomery County SPCA where they are being evaluated and treated by veterinary professionals.

Police say two cats had to be euthanized due to their poor conditions.

Morrow remains in Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 9 a.m. May 23.