PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Jersey police officer was forced to confront a slow-moving driver, just not the kind you might think.

A turtle was staking its claim on a road in Hamilton Township.

Dashcam video was rolling when the officer got out of his car and tried to coax the turtle to the side using a shield.