PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – No injuries were reported after a house collapses in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4: 30 p.m. in the 700 block of East Chelton Avenue in the Germantown section of the city.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home at the time of the collapse.

The investigation is ongoing.

