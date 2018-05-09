Filed Under:Eagles, InstaStory, Local TV, Talkers
Credit: (CBS3)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Drink and be merry” appears to be the Philadelphia Eagles new motto with the launch of commemorative wines and champagne in celebration of the team’s first-ever Super Bowl.

The Eagles announced Wednesday that “a limited edition Central Coast Cabernet Sauvignon and Monterey Merlot handcrafted reserve” called “Championship Red” will be available for purchase.

The 15-month concoction is a blend of French and American Oak barrels, according to the team’s release.

The Eagles and Mano’s Wine collaborated on bringing the collector’s item to fruition.

The wine and “Championship Bubbly” are available for purchase online at www.ManosWine.com.

