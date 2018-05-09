LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 16: Running back Matt Jones #31 of the Washington Redskins carries the ball against defensive end Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at FedExField on October 16, 2016 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Birds are stocking up on running backs as they agree to a two-year-deal with a former Florida Gator.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that they signed Matt Jones.

The 25-year-old running back has played two seasons in the league, most recently seeing limited time with the Indianapolis Colts.

His best season was his rookie year with Washington. Jones scored three touchdowns and racked up 460 yards on 99 carries during the 2016-17 season.

Jones joins a crowded backfield led by Jay Ajayi.

The team also announced that wide receiver Dom Williams was released.