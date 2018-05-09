ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: The Philadelphia Eagles logo is seen on a video board during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have contractually locked in their entire 2018 draft class.

Eagles Add Running Back Matt Jones To Roster, Waive Dom Williams

#Eagles have agreed to terms on four-year contracts with the following draft picks: Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat, Matt Pryor and Jordan Mailata.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/yC3fYKMCT9 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 9, 2018

The Eagles announced that they have agreed to terms on four-year deals with all five players.

The now have the following players officially signed: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State, Avonte Maddox, CB, Pittsburgh, Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State, Matt Pryor, OT, TCU and Jordan Mailata, rugby player from Australia.

Eagles Celebrate Super Bowl Win By Launching ‘Championship’ Red Wine, Champagne

Mandatory mini camp for the Birds will be June 12-14.