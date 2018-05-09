Dr. Drai (real name Draion M. Burch) wants to trademark the name Dr. Drai for his medical and motivational speaking services, and for his books, videos, podcasts etc etc. Dr. Dre (real name Andre Young) has tried to block the application on the grounds that it could cause confusion between the two brands and falsely suggest a connection between them. Last week, the trial and appeal board of the US Patent and Trademark Office dismissed Dr. Dre's challenge.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Dr. Dre has defeated opponents with his beats and rhymes but the 53-year-old music mogul was handed a loss when he went against a Pennsylvania-based OB-GYN.

It’s not the battle that the rap world wanted but it is the one it deserves.

Dr. Drai, an OB-GYN whose legal name is Draion M. Burch, wants to trademark the name Dr. Drai for his medical and motivational speaking services, his books, videos, podcasts and other productions.

In what is being labeled as the new East Coast/West Coast beef, Dr. Dre, legally known as Andre Young, has tried to block the application for the last few years, on the grounds that it could cause confusion between the two brands and falsely suggest a connection between them.

Dr. Dre didn’t issue a comment after the ruling. But buried in the 49-page document is a quote from Dr. Drai which summed up how he felt about the matter:

“I was just appalled how someone would think that I wanted to be them and I actually went to medical school.”