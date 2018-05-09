Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The centers for disease control is now apologizing for a tweet it sent out earlier this week.

The tweet asked people if they could spot the ticks on this poppy seed muffin.

It was meant to raise awareness about how small ticks are.

Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo? Learn how to prevent tick bites. https://t.co/ATtrY7YFoS pic.twitter.com/gBm4tw2qmf — CDC (@CDCgov) May 4, 2018

Twitter users complained the post ruined poppy seed muffins for them.

The CDC responded by saying, “Sorry we ticked some of you off.”

Sorry we ticked some of you off! Don't let a tick bite ruin your summer. Protect yourself: https://t.co/zT2cMR2kKW. — CDC (@CDCgov) May 7, 2018

For more tick prevention tips, click here.