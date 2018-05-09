Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The centers for disease control is now apologizing for a tweet it sent out earlier this week.
The tweet asked people if they could spot the ticks on this poppy seed muffin.
It was meant to raise awareness about how small ticks are.
Twitter users complained the post ruined poppy seed muffins for them.
The CDC responded by saying, “Sorry we ticked some of you off.”
For more tick prevention tips, click here.