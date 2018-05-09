Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The centers for disease control is now apologizing for a tweet it sent out earlier this week.

The tweet asked people if they could spot the ticks on this poppy seed muffin.

It was meant to raise awareness about how small ticks are.

Brotherly Love: Crossing Guard’s Word Of The Day

Twitter users complained the post ruined poppy seed muffins for them.

The CDC responded by saying, “Sorry we ticked some of you off.”

Iconic Jersey Shore Diner The Circus Drive-In Closed, Demolished

For more tick prevention tips, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch