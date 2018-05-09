Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have a 22-year-old man in custody after they say two men were shot and killed during an argument at a Southwest Philadelphia restaurant on Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened inside the Bintou African & American Restaurant on Elmwood Avenue shortly after 6:15 p.m.

Police say an 18-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and another man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A weapon was also recovered in the shooting, police say.