WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — One person was injured in a two-alarm blaze at a Wildwood marina after a boat caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire department responded to a boat fire at the marina on Susquehanna and Leming Streets around 2 p.m.
Fire officials say the fire started on a boat and spread to a structure next to it.
One person was injured and is being flown to Crozer Medical Center.
The fire has been placed under control.