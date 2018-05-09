Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — One person was injured in a two-alarm blaze at a Wildwood marina after a boat caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department responded to a boat fire at the marina on Susquehanna and Leming Streets around 2 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire started on a boat and spread to a structure next to it.

One person was injured and is being flown to Crozer Medical Center.

The fire has been placed under control.