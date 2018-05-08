Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Walmart is tightening its opioid prescription policies.

The retail giant announced on Monday that Walmart and Sam’s club will restrict initial acute opioid prescriptions.

Walmart is limiting the lengths of such prescriptions and will require that prescriptions be filled electronically.

It will also limit the dosage.

The new restrictions follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC notes higher dosages are more likely to lead to overdose deaths.

