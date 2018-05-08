Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CINCINNATI (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby is continuing to have honors rescinded following his sexual assault conviction last month.

Kennedy Center Votes To Rescind Bill Cosby’s Awards

Joining at least two dozen others including the Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences and the Kennedy Center, University of Cincinnati trustees have decided to revoke Cosby’s honorary degree from the school as well.

The trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved revoking Cosby’s 2001 honorary doctor of humane letters degree, saying they “abhor sexual violence.” University President Neville Pinto echoed that in a statement expressing support for survivors of sexual assault.

Jurors in Pennsylvania convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The 80-year-old Cosby maintains his innocence and says he’ll appeal.

Academy Of Motion Pictures Revokes Bill Cosby’s Membership As Marian Anderson Award Board Also Rescinds Honor

Other universities that have revoked honors following his conviction include Yale, Temple, and Carnegie Mellon Universities.

A statement regarding Bill Cosby’s honorary degree: https://t.co/MAS0qJbVo7 — Temple University (@TempleUniv) April 27, 2018

University Statement: Revoking Bill Cosby’s Honorary Degree https://t.co/yulO6ohP3r — Carnegie Mellon (@CarnegieMellon) April 26, 2018

More than 20 institutions had taken similar action earlier based on the allegations against him.

Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison.

