Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are dealing with a sinkhole near the Philadelphia International Airport after it opened up when a water main break flooded part of the parking lot, causing water woes for travelers.

Crews with @PhilaParking are towing cars parked near the sinkhole that opened yesterday at a @PHLAirport economy parking lot after a water main ruptured pic.twitter.com/P8AaJFU2ur — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 8, 2018

Water is back up and running at the airport as crews are now trying to figure out what caused the break in the first place.

Franklin High School Freshman Collapses During Gym Class, Dies

A 24-inch water main ruptured in the airport’s economy parking lot around 5 p.m. on Monday, spilling thousands of gallons of water all over the parking lot. The flooding has receded but crews are still pumping water from the sinkhole and cleaning up the mess left behind.

Crews say it could be days until this mess clears because they have to replace 60-inches of a 16-inch water main pic.twitter.com/VO4fCzWZXs — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 8, 2018

The Philadelphia Parking Authority says about a dozen cars now have water damage. Officials say claim forms are being handed out.

Crews had to shut off the water at the airport for about three hours on Monday as they tried finding the break. Some restaurants inside the airport were also temporarily closed.

3 Local Cities Crack Top 25 Most Dangerous Cities In America

While the water is restored, the mess is not going away anytime soon. Crews say they need to now replace the main and that could take days.