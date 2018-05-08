Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A school district in Delaware County is warning parents about possible child lurings over the past few days.

According to a letter sent to parents from the Rose Tree Media School District, Pennsylvania State Police are investigating possible lurings that occurred on Friday evening and Monday morning.

The school district says a supposed Amazon deliveryman approached a 15-year-old girl at her home on Willits Way in Chester Heights Borough on Friday.

“He was persistent in delivering a package despite the 15-year-old not expecting a delivery,” the letter reads. The man then left and it was later confirmed there was no package that was scheduled for delivery.

The second incident happened on Monday morning when the school district says a fifth-grade student was approached by a man in a van while he was waiting for his bus at the Glen Riddle apartments in Middletown Township. The school district says the man asked the boy if he wanted to drive his van, but the child said no and the man left.

The school district says that in both incidents, a dark-skinned, possibly Hispanic, man was driving a white van with red lettering on the side and a ladder rack.

The school district says they are cooperating with Pennsylvania State Police in the investigation.