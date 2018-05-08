Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Chester County teacher is moved to tears with a special honor on Teacher’s Appreciation Day as he was selected to the Phillies All-Star Teacher team.

Jon Wilson, a mathematics teacher at the Marsh Creek Sixth Grade Center, was honored on Tuesday for his ability to go above and beyond for his students, including helping those being bullied.

Phillies Announce Pregame Festivities To Celebrate Phanatic’s Birthday

His former student, Lillian Yost, wrote to the Phillies about her previous sixth-grade teacher to nominate him.

In her winning essay, Lillian describes Wilson as a “goofy man who has a big heart” and detailed multiple instances that exemplified his caring and thoughtful character. She says he helped her when she was bullied.

“He was the first math teacher who made me actually understand math. He gave reasons why we would use it in real life and gave us math problems that we could use in real life. So, as anyone can tell he was a great teacher. So, as anyone could notice he was a great person. I would say, he is my hero. He loved everyone in his class including me. The amount of investment he would put into our lives was inspiring. Mr. Wilson is my star,” she wrote.

The entire student body, along with former Phillies outfielder Gary Matthews and the Phillie Phanatic, gathered to celebrate Wilson during the assembly.

To cap off the event, Lillian read her essay aloud to those assembled as a special student thank you.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Hosts 1st Annual Cardiac Family Fun Day

The students also joined the Phanatic in a military salute for Wilson.

Wilson and nine other Phillies All-Star teachers will be honored at Citizens Bank Park on Friday.