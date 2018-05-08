Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new app dubbed “Tinder for Moms” aims to help mothers connect with each other.

Doctors say when new moms feel isolated for lonely, it can interfere with parenting and as people move and start families, making new friends can be difficult.

The mom connection app makes this easier.

Yasmine Parrish and Melanie Phillips seem like they’ve been best friends for years.

“She’s awesome it’s exciting cause she lives right around the corner,” said Melanie Phillips.

The busy moms just found each other using an app called “Peanut.” With one swipe right, you can meet-mommy matches for friendship, advice, support, even play dates.

“I’m a first-time mom, don’t have a lot of friends, so when I found that match I hung on there,” said Melanie.

“It’s just great. To find moms friends you can relate to going through some of the same things,” said Yasmine Parrish.

Users create a profile and the app does the rest, matching moms by needs, location, interests, education, kids ages, gender and more.

“The best thing is when you hear women have met their best friends,” said Michelle Kennedy, the co-founder of Peanut.

Michelle Kennedy co-founded Peanut after becoming a new mom. She saw a need for a simple high tech way for moms to connect.

“The goal for Peanut is to connect like-minded women who happen to be mothers so the focus is on the female experience,” said Michelle.

The free app takes privacy and security seriously. Not sharing personal data, it’s key to their vision.

“We’re dealing with moms and kids. For that reason we have to be keeping secure and private,” said Michelle.

Yasmine and Melanie say they never would have found each other even though they live just blocks away. It’s a new friendship for them and their kids, all because they swiped right.

“Amazing how great it is that a simple swipe can lead to a really great friendship,” said Yasmine.

The Peanut app works through the Facebook connection to ensure people really are who they say they are.

Although Peanut may someday open up to fathers and other caregivers right now it says it’s “focused on the female journey.”