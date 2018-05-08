Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SUGAR LAND, Texas (CBS) — Police officers in Texas jumped into an alligator-infested lake to rescue a woman trapped in her SUV.

Police body cam captured the dramatic rescue.

An officer smashed the windows of the woman’s car to get her out.

“Witnesses called 911 just before 6:30 a.m. and said a vehicle traveling at a high rate-of-speed jumped a curb near the intersection of Meadowcroft Boulevard and Westcott Avenue, accelerated off an embankment and ended up several hundred feet offshore,” explained a Facebook post shared by the Sugar Land Police Department.

The lake in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land is known to be swarming with not just alligators, but also snakes.

The driver, who was not injured, told police she fell asleep behind the wheel.

One officer was treated for minor cuts.