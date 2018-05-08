PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The streets of Philadelphia became a runway for race cars on Tuesday.

Fans lined up to watch NASCAR drivers parade their vehicles in Center City. It’s all part of the NASCAR Philadelphia Takeover.

The event is now in its third year and it brings out some of the biggest names in racing.

Eyewitness News went along for the ride as the parade of cars made pit stops at landmarks all across town.

The day’s festivities also included meet-and-greets, as well as a mayoral proclamation.