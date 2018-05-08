BREAKING: New Jersey High School Freshman Dies After Collapsing During Gym Class
MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — This scene is the worst nightmare for people who suffer from allergies.

pollen cloud

Massive pollen cloud gets sent into air in Millville, New Jersey. (credit: CBS3)

Eyewitness News viewer Jennifer Henderson says her husband was picking up brush in Millville when he noticed a lot of pollen on the trees.

He then decided to tap one while operating some heavy equipment.

The nudge sent a massive cloud of pollen into the air and he quickly hightailed it out of there.

