LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Lower Southampton Township are searching for a suspect accused of firing a gun at another car in a road rage incident.

Police say the dispute began at the intersection of Old Bristol Road and Bridgetown Pike shortly after 11 a.m. when the victim honked his car horn at the driver in front of him.

Police are searching for this vehicle involved in a road rage incident. (credit: Lower Southampton Township Police)

Police say both vehicles then traveled south on Bridgetown Pike when the suspect began following the victim.

According to police, the passenger of one vehicle fired one round at the victim in the area of Prospect and East Myrtle Avenues in Feasterville. The victim was not injured as the bullet made contact with the passenger side rear door.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, please contact police at 215-357-1234.

