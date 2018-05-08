Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’ve dreamed of flying a car, your dream could become a reality by 2020.

Uber has announced its partnering with NASA to launch “Uber Air,” an ambitious plan to launch a fleet of autonomous flying taxis in two years.

NASA signed a second space act agreement with Uber to explore the idea of urban air mobility.

The CEO says the future will be a world where passengers request an Uber Air on their phone, then head to the rooftop skyports where the aircraft will take off.

Uber is working with NASA to research the safety and efficiency of the skies.