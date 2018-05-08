Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 36-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 2-year-old girl after the child was found unresponsive last week.
Diana Taylor was charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Investigators say 2-year-old Faith Taylor was found unresponsive inside a home in the 10000 block of Wilbur Street on May 4.
She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
No word on Taylor’s connection to the child.