GREENBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Westchester County arrested a woman who allegedly broke into several homes while families attended funerals.

Greenburgh Police say 26-year-old Latonia Stewart, of the Bronx, would look through obituaries to pick her next target.

She’s accused of stealing from a home in Irvington on February 22nd.

Last Tuesday, police say officers were staking out a home of someone who had died in Tarrytown when they spotted Stewart and found items stolen from the Irvington home inside her car.

Stewart faces multiple charges and was released on bond.