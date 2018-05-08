MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A child has died and a woman was seriously injured after police say they were struck by the driver of a box truck on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:54 p.m. near Walnut Avenue.

Police say a 2-year-old boy and a 37-year-old woman were struck by the box truck driver when they “darted into the street.”

The boy died at the hospital. The woman remains in critical condition at this time.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-581-4000.