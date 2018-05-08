Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Australian officials are announcing a new project to protect one of the country’s most famous natives!

The state of New South Wales has set aside more than 123,000 acres as a home for koala bears.

Our declining koala population will soon have far more space to call home as the State Government unveils a new multi-million-dollar protection plan. @DaltsWorld #9News pic.twitter.com/j7qHzpNCjJ — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) May 6, 2018

NSW Premier Gladys Berejikilian, who leads the Australian state’s government, made the announcement at Taronga Zoo in Sydney.

The official strategy is aptly named, the NSW Koala Strategy.

Authorities say they will line roads with fences to keep the koalas out of harm’s way, establish an injury hotline, and build a koala hospital.

Over 3 years, $44.7 million will be allotted for the initiative.

There are about 36,000 wild koalas in New South Wales.