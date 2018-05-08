Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local blood drive sponsors will partner with the American Red Cross to honor the memory of Philadelphia firefighter Capt. Matthew LeTourneau.

LeTourneau, 42, a regular blood donor, died in the line of duty on Jan. 6 battling a fire in North Philadelphia.

Before his death, LeTourneau worked for the Philadelphia Fire Department for 11 years.

Hundreds Gather To Pay Final Respects For Fallen Philadelphia Firefighter Lt. Matt LeTourneau

A total of eight blood drives will be held throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Tuesday to pay tribute to this local hero.

Individuals that aren’t local may still give blood anywhere in the country in LeTourneau’s memory by registering their donations at the Give Blood To Honor Matt Red Cross website or by sharing posts and photos on social media using the hashtag #GiveBloodToHonorMatt.

“Matt’s selflessness was unrivaled when it came to helping others. Besides it being his duty and profession, he took it upon himself to continue to try and save lives by donating blood on a regular basis. He was a hero in all senses of the word and this is one small opportunity for us to be a life-saving hero for someone else,” shares Luke LeTourneau, Matt’s brother.

Tuesday’s blood drives in memory of LeTourneau include:

7 a.m.-7 p.m. – Carol H. Axelrod Memorial Blood Drive at Radnor Township Municipal Building, 301 Iven Ave., Wayne, PA

9 a.m.- 2 p.m. – KBS & CBRE, 550 E. Swedesford Road, Wayne, PA

9 a.m.-2 p.m. – String Charter School, 1600 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA

1-6 p.m. – St. Aloysius Academy, 401 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA

1:30-6:30 p.m. – Congregation Or Ami, 708 Ridge Ave., Lafayette Hill, PA

1:30-6:30 p.m. – Delran Township Municipal Building, 900 Chester Ave., Delran, NJ

2-7 p.m. – Springfield High School, 49 W. Leamy Ave., Springfield, PA

2-7 p.m. – Temple Adath Israel, 250 N. Highland Ave., Merion Station, PA

The blood drives are open to the public.

Firefighter Killed Battling House Fire In North Philly Posthumously Promoted To Captain

“We as a family are humbled and honored by all who continue to memorialize my brother Matt, and we ask you to consider supporting this life-saving event. Spearheaded by the Carol H. Axelrod Memorial Blood drive in Radnor Township, may all of us #GiveBloodToHonorMatt on May 8. This is the first of what, we hope, will be an annual lifesaving tradition of giving blood in my brother Matt’s name,” said Luke LeTourneau.

Those that participate in these eight regional blood drives will receive a flashlight keychain.

Appointments are strongly encouraged; walk-ins may be accommodated as space allows.

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

Capt. Matthew LeTourneau was posthumously promoted to the rank of captain by the Philadelphia Fire Department at its semi-annual Promotion and Awards ceremony.