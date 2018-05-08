COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters in Camden County rescue two women from a burning home in Collingswood.

The flames broke out on the 1100 block of Haddon Avenue overnight.

Crews arrived and spotted two women hanging out of a window.

They quickly pulled them down to safety and rushed them to the hospital.

No word on their conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.