Filed Under:Local TV, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gunfire in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood kills one man and wounds two others.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Arrott Street.

Firefighters Rescue 2 Women Hanging From Window In Collingswood House Fire

Officers found two victims when they arrived. A third showed up at a hospital.

Police say the shooting involved two semi-automatic handguns.

Investigators expect surveillance video and items they found on the scene will help them solve the case.

New York AG Eric Schneiderman Resigns After Allegations He Physically Abused 4 Women 

“We found a bag that appears to have several vials of crack-cocaine,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “We also found dice used in playing, so we don’t know if the shooting stemmed from the dice game or was narcotics-related.”

A 47-year-old man is in critical condition. An 18-year-old man is in stable condition, but police say he’s not cooperating in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch