PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gunfire in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood kills one man and wounds two others.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Arrott Street.

Officers found two victims when they arrived. A third showed up at a hospital.

Police say the shooting involved two semi-automatic handguns.

Investigators expect surveillance video and items they found on the scene will help them solve the case.

“We found a bag that appears to have several vials of crack-cocaine,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “We also found dice used in playing, so we don’t know if the shooting stemmed from the dice game or was narcotics-related.”

A 47-year-old man is in critical condition. An 18-year-old man is in stable condition, but police say he’s not cooperating in the investigation.