PORT RICHMOND, Pa. (CBS) — In Port Richmond, there’s a place cooler than cool with knockout water ice that are bold and truly Philadelphia.

“The Process” from Mama Maria’s Homemade Italian Ice is the sweet icy concoction of Sixers fans, husband and wife, and owners Nick and Maria who had to trust fate to bring them together.

Eventually, they would go on their first date at a Sixers game in 2012. They went to another a year later where Nick would take the shot of a lifetime.

“I ended up getting on my knee, proposing on the boat upside down,” Nick recalled. “She said yes and the rest is history.”

And they have their rally towel and a flavor of water ice during this playoff season to remind Sixers fans to keep trusting where life can take you.