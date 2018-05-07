A woman carries milk in a laundry basket at the Food Town grocery store during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Monster storm Harvey made landfall again Wednesday in Louisiana, evoking painful memories of Hurricane Katrina's deadly strike 12 years ago, as time was running out in Texas to find survivors in the raging floodwaters. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — If you purchased raw or whole milk from Pool Forge Dairy between April 25 and May 7, you should immediately discard it, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Officials say milk was sold in plastic quart, half-gallon, and gallon containers with the Pool Forge label tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The milk was sold at Pool Forge Dairy at 201 Bridgeville Road, Shady Maple Market at 1324 Main Street, and Hoover’s Farm Market at 1719 Main Street. All three locations are in East Earl Township in northeastern Lancaster County.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause Listeriosis, an illness which has symptoms including fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Listeriosis mainly affects pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and adults with impaired immune systems.

There are no reported illnesses but officials say people who consume the milk should consult their physicians if they become ill.