PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Filming for Creed 2 continues in Philadelphia and Monday morning fans spotted Sylvester Stallone.

Sly and director Steven Caple Jr. were filming a scene in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

During the scene, Stallone’s iconic “Rocky” character attends the funeral of one of his former opponents from the original Rocky movie.

Creed 2 is scheduled for release this coming November.